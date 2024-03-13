Will 'Sex Education' Ever Get a Spinoff Show at Netflix?

Will Sex Education ever be revived by Netflix in the form of a spinoff or reboot!?

According to creator Laurie Nunn, there is room for spinoffs from the original show!

Keep reading to find out more…

During an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Laurie revealed that there could, one day, be more stories to tell.

“I’m definitely taking a break and thinking about other things,” she shared about what was next for her after the end of the four-season series.

She continued, “Moordale is a really rich world, and writing about teenagers is always a lot of fun. So, I think that there’s always potential for more to be explored in that world.”

Sex Education starred Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey, Gillian Anderson, and more.

Find out about the real life partners of the Sex Education cast!

