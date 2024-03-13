Top Stories
Olivia Munn Gets So Much Support From Celebrity Friends &amp; Colleagues Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis Reveal - See the Messages

Olivia Munn Gets So Much Support From Celebrity Friends & Colleagues Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis Reveal - See the Messages

'Suits' Cast 2024 Reunion Confirmed: 5 Stars Participating!

'Suits' Cast 2024 Reunion Confirmed: 5 Stars Participating!

Drake Bell Speaks for the First Time About Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck's Abuse &amp; Being Molested as a Teen Actor

Drake Bell Speaks for the First Time About Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck's Abuse & Being Molested as a Teen Actor

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Stand Side-By-Side at His 'Vultures 2' Listening Party, Marking First Official Public Appearance Together (Photos)

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Stand Side-By-Side at His 'Vultures 2' Listening Party, Marking First Official Public Appearance Together (Photos)

Wed, 13 March 2024 at 3:44 pm

Will 'Sex Education' Ever Get a Spinoff Show at Netflix?

Will 'Sex Education' Ever Get a Spinoff Show at Netflix?

Will Sex Education ever be revived by Netflix in the form of a spinoff or reboot!?

According to creator Laurie Nunn, there is room for spinoffs from the original show!

Keep reading to find out more…

During an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Laurie revealed that there could, one day, be more stories to tell.

“I’m definitely taking a break and thinking about other things,” she shared about what was next for her after the end of the four-season series.

She continued, “Moordale is a really rich world, and writing about teenagers is always a lot of fun. So, I think that there’s always potential for more to be explored in that world.”

Sex Education starred Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey, Gillian Anderson, and more.

Find out about the real life partners of the Sex Education cast!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Netflix, Sex Education