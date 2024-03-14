Top Stories
Olivia Munn Gets So Much Support From Celebrity Friends & Colleagues Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis Reveal - See the Messages

'Suits' Cast 2024 Reunion Confirmed: 5 Stars Participating!

Drake Bell Speaks for the First Time About Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck's Abuse & Being Molested as a Teen Actor

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Stand Side-By-Side at His 'Vultures 2' Listening Party, Marking First Official Public Appearance Together (Photos)

15 Disney Channel Stars are Parents (2, So Far, are Welcoming Kids in 2024!)

15 Disney Channel Stars are Parents (2, So Far, are Welcoming Kids in 2024!)

The Disney Channel has been the home of so many child stars over the years, but it seems like the network hit its peak in the early aughts. Now many of the young actors that we grew up with are all grown up and having kids of their own!

For instance, Ashley Tisdale and Joe Jonas got their start on the network with hit projects such as High School Musical and Camp Rock. After their careers took off at Disney, they took over Hollywood and had some major personal successes, too!

Believe it or not, 15 Disney Channel stars that we know from our childhood are parents now. We rounded them all up, including one superstar who just shared some very exciting baby news.

Scroll through the slideshow to see all 14 Disney Channel stars who have become proud parents over the years…

