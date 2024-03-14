Aaron Rodgers Denies Report That He Thinks Sandy Hook Shooting Was Fake, Despite CNN Sources

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘s name has been in the news lately as one of the potential picks for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s Vice Presidential running mate.

However, a rumor has been circulating that suggest Rodgers is linked to some upsetting statements. According to CNN, Aaron Rodgers has “shared deranged conspiracy theories about the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting not being real.”

CNN claims they spoke with 2 individuals with whom Rodgers “enthusiastically shared these stories.”

If you don’t know, in 2012, a gunman killed 20 children and 6 adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in an unthinkable tragedy.

Aaron reportedly told journalist Pamela Brown that “it was actually a government inside job and the media was intentionally ignoring it.”

Now, Aaron is speaking out.

On X, formerly Twitter, Aaron posted, “As I’m on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy. I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place. Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life. My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community.”

Rodgers has been linked to other conspiracy-related statements before, including a story his former backup QB told about 9/11.