Bella Hadid Moves to Texas Amid Adan Banuelos Romance, Report Reveals if They Live Together

Bella Hadid is reportedly setting up a permanent residence in Texas as her romance with Adan Banuelos heats up.

The 27-year-old model went Instagram official with her professional athlete boyfriend in February 2024. She was seen cheering him on at the 2024 American Performance Horseman competition earlier this month.

The latest report offers some insight into just how serious their relationship is getting and if they are living together.

According to TMZ, Bella purchased a property in Forth Worth. While the property is more rural, she is supposedly able to easily get to the city whenever she needs a boost.

While she reportedly purchased her own home, Adan is said to have a property of his own quite close to her. Sources alleged to the outlet that Bella and her boyfriend go back and forth between the two.

If you missed it, Bella recently hinted at how long she and Adan have been an item, and the answer might surprise you.