Carlos Alcaraz Attacked By Bees During Tennis Tournament in Indian Wells, Match Suspended

Carlos Alcaraz was attacked by bees while playing in his latest match at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The 20-year-old Spanish tennis star was playing against Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinal match on Thursday (March 14) when the attacked happened.

Carlos ran off the court when he was swarmed by bees and his agent has confirmed that he was stung in the forehead. The umpire announced that the match “could not continue” and the players evacuated the court.

It appears that the bees were on a camera and a beekeper arrived an hour later to remove them.

Thankfully, Carlos is said to be doing “very well” despite the bee sting.

In other news, it was announced that Carlos has a new docu-series heading to Netflix next year.

