Top Stories
Early Oscars 2025 Best Actor &amp; Actress Predictions Revealed By Variety (&amp; One Star Is Nominated Twice!)

Early Oscars 2025 Best Actor & Actress Predictions Revealed By Variety (& One Star Is Nominated Twice!)

'The Batman Part II' Cast Update: 5 Seemingly Returning, 1 Presumably Exiting

'The Batman Part II' Cast Update: 5 Seemingly Returning, 1 Presumably Exiting

Which Songs Does Taylor Perform for Disney+'s 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' Movie? Set List Revealed!

Which Songs Does Taylor Perform for Disney+'s 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' Movie? Set List Revealed!

CBS Hands Out Early Renewals to 5 Hit TV Shows!

CBS Hands Out Early Renewals to 5 Hit TV Shows!

Thu, 14 March 2024 at 1:53 pm

Early Oscars 2025 Best Actor & Actress Predictions Revealed By Variety (& One Star Is Nominated Twice!)

Continue Here »

Early Oscars 2025 Best Actor & Actress Predictions Revealed By Variety (& One Star Is Nominated Twice!)

Variety has released their annual way-too-early Oscars predictions for 2025!

It’s mostly for fun, but the Variety editors do have a track record of picking some winners! Last year, they correctly predicted 5 of the 10 Best Picture nominees!

Now, we’re bringing you their predictions for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.

Keep reading to see…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2025 Oscars, Oscars