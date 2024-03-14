Jamie Dornan Cast as Identical Twins in New Netflix Series 'The Undertow'

Jamie Dornan has not one but two exciting roles to look forward to in a new Netflix series.

After sharing the screen with Gal Gadot in the streamer’s Heart of Stone, the 41-year-old actor has been cast to play identical twins Adam and Lee in the forthcoming drama The Undertow.

His involvement was confirmed during a Next on Netflix event in London, England on Thursday (March 14). Additional details have been confirmed, too!

Jamie‘s new project pulls inspiration from the Nordisk Film Production AS show Twin, according to Deadline. In it, Adam is married to Nicola (Mackenzie Davis). However, things take a turn for the unexpected when Lee returns and brings a dark past with him.

It will film in the Scottish Highlands. We’ll update you as we learn more about the cast and plot.

In the meantime, Jamie recently addressed one of his movies that “everyone hated.” He also revealed how one of his fellow actors was hacked, leading a Hollywood actor to fall victim to a scam email.