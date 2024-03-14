LA Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani's Wife Revealed & She's Also an Athlete

Top Stories
Thu, 14 March 2024 at 8:17 pm

Shohei Ohtani has revealed who is new wife is!

The 29-year-old baseball player, who signed a historic deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, revealed recently that he got married, but his wife’s identity was not revealed.

However, as the Dodgers head to South Korea for a game, the superstar pitcher shared a photo on his Instagram story of himself, his wife and some of his teammates before boarding a plane.

With the photo, his wife’s identity has been revealed and she’s also a pro athlete!

Keep reading to find out more…

“Can’t wait!” Shohei captioned the photo, which also featured his fellow new Dodgers player Yoshinobu Yamamoto and team interpreters. Check out the pic HERE!

Shohei‘s wife has been revealed to be Mamiko Tanaka, who, according to AP, played for the Fujitsu Red Wave team in the Women’s Japan Basketball League from 2019-2023.

The Dodgers’ Twitter/X account also shared photos of the team boarding the plane, including a pic of Shohei and Mamiko. Check it out below!
