Lindsay Lohan Talks Her Experience in the Media & the Ozempic Craze, Reveals If She'll Write a Memoir

Lindsay Lohan opened up about her long life in the public eye and the resurgence of diet culture in a new interview with Bustle.

The 37-year-old Irish Wish actress reflected on her experience with fame at the height of the paparazzi and tabloid era, a time when her every move was documented and often ridiculed in the headlines.

She revealed how that time affected her and how the media’s obsession with her partying affected her art. On that topic, Lindsay even weighed in on if she’d be releasing a memoir to tell her side of the story.

After welcoming a son named Luai with husband Bader Shammas in the summer of 2023, Lindsay talked about the rise of weight loss drugs like Ozempic. She explained why she wasn’t falling back on them and where her focus has been in terms of her body since becoming a mom.

Fans will be excited to know that she also referenced a long-awaited sequel to one of her classic movies!

