Michael Jackson's Son Bigi (aka Blanket) Makes Rare Appearance After Recent 22nd Birthday

The late Michael Jackson had three kids and the one we don’t hear about much is Bigi (aka Blanket), but there are some rare new photos of him!

The 22-year-old filmmaker was spotted leaving a local movie theater on Thursday afternoon (March 14) in Canoga Park, Calif.

The appearance comes less than a month since Bigi‘s 22nd birthday and a recent milestone.

Bigi‘s older brother Prince Jackson took to social media recently to celebrate him winning an award. Bigi received the Best Drama award at the Santa Monica Film Festival for his short film Rochelles, which marks his directorial and screenwriting debut.

“Bro is killing it! Chasing his dreams and winning awards. HBD yo!” Prince wrote on Instagram Stories.

Bigi is living the dreams he talked about in the 2012 documentary Jacksonology: Our Story. He said at the time, “When I grow up I want to be a director because it’s fun. I make little movies when I’m at my house with cousins and friends and different things.”

