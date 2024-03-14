Top Stories
Thu, 14 March 2024 at 7:13 pm

Prince William Makes Comment About Kate Middleton's Artistic Skills Amid the Photoshop Controversy

Prince William Makes Comment About Kate Middleton's Artistic Skills Amid the Photoshop Controversy

Prince William is making comments about his wife Kate Middleton‘s artistic skills amid the controversy brewing about her Photoshop skills.

The 41-year-old Prince of Wales spoke out while spending the day with young people during a visit to OnSide Youth Zone West on Thursday afternoon (March 14) in London, England.

The appearance came amid questions surrounding Kate‘s whereabouts as she hasn’t been seen in months. When she finally spoke out publicly, it was discovered that the photo she shared was photoshopped and possibly not even a current picture, adding fuel to speculation.

Well, despite the photo editing controversy, William has some positive things to say about Kate‘s artistic skills.

Keep reading to find out more…

William did some arts and crafts with the kids during his visit and noted, “My wife is the arty one and my children are artier than I am.”

A news agency has announced that Kensington Palace is “untrustworthy” amid the debacle.
