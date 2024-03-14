Top Stories
Olivia Munn Gets So Much Support From Celebrity Friends &amp; Colleagues Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis Reveal - See the Messages

'Suits' Cast 2024 Reunion Confirmed: 5 Stars Participating!

Drake Bell Speaks for the First Time About Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck's Abuse &amp; Being Molested as a Teen Actor

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Stand Side-By-Side at His 'Vultures 2' Listening Party, Marking First Official Public Appearance Together (Photos)

Thu, 14 March 2024 at 1:10 am

Richest 'How I Met Your Mother' Cast Members Ranked From Lowest to Highest (Three Stars Have a Net Worth of $50 Million!)

How I Met Your Mother is still a fan-favorite show after all these years!

The hit sitcom – starring Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan, and Cristin Milioti – first debuted on CBS back on September 19, 2005.

After nine seasons, the show came to an end on March 31, 2014.

The cast of the hit show has gone on to achieve incredible things in their own careers, and have amassed an impressive amount of money.

We’ve gathered all of the main cast members of How I Met Your Mother, and ranked them from lowest to highest estimated net worth.

If you didn’t know, How I Met Your Mother is available for streaming on Hulu!

Click through the slideshow to find out who the richest How I Met Your Mother cast member is…

Photos: Getty Images
