Sutton Stracke Reveals What Caused Medical Emergency at 'RHOBH' Reunion

Sutton Stracke is opening up about her medical emergency.

During the third and final part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion that aired on Wednesday (March 13), Sutton, 52, was sent to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency where she started shaking and had trouble walking.

While making an appearance DirecTV’s Streaming with the Stars Party on Sunday (March 10), Sutton shared more details about what happened after doctors checked her out.

Keep reading to find out more…“I did have a medical issue that was serious,” Sutton told Page Six, noting that host Andy Cohen “called medics right away.”

“I ended up going to the emergency room with truly one of my best friends, Garcelle [Beauvais],” Sutton continued. “She stayed with me at the emergency room the entire time, which I cannot thank her enough [for].”

While she was in the hospital, Sutton was diagnosed exhaustion and dehydration, which was caused in part due to her busy bicoastal work schedule.

“It ended up that I was suffering from exhaustion, which sounds stupid, but it’s a real thing. And dehydration,” Sutton explained. “I was working a lot between New York and LA, back and forth, working on my new company, Sutton Brands.”

At the time, Sutton was also battling a “severe case of bronchitis,” which caused her recovery time to take even longer.

“I was really down for about 10 days. I had to shut my life down, which is very difficult for me,” Sutton said. “And it took about six weeks for me to feel 100 percent again.”

