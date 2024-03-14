Top Stories
Justin Timberlake Reunites With *NSYNC at LA Concert, Teases New Collab 'Paradise'

Justin Timberlake Reunites With *NSYNC at LA Concert, Teases New Collab 'Paradise'

Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of Tristan Thompson with Their Two Kids on His Birthday

Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of Tristan Thompson with Their Two Kids on His Birthday

Zayn Malik Crashes Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' Monologue to Promote New Music - Watch Now!

Zayn Malik Crashes Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' Monologue to Promote New Music - Watch Now!

CBS Hands Out Early Renewals to 5 Hit TV Shows!

CBS Hands Out Early Renewals to 5 Hit TV Shows!

Thu, 14 March 2024 at 10:30 am

'The Batman Part II' Cast Update: 5 Seemingly Returning, 1 Presumably Exiting

Continue Here »

'The Batman Part II' Cast Update: 5 Seemingly Returning, 1 Presumably Exiting

The Batman‘s sequel, aka The Batman Part II, has a new release date, and we have info about returning cast members at this time.

News just broke that the new Batman release date has been changed from October 3, 2025 to October 2, 2026.

There are several confirmed returning cast members, and fans will be excited by these names.

Keep reading to see the confirmed returning stars so far…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: DC Universe, EG, Extended, Movies, Slideshow, The Batman