Thu, 14 March 2024 at 10:30 am
'The Batman Part II' Cast Update: 5 Seemingly Returning, 1 Presumably Exiting
The Batman‘s sequel, aka The Batman Part II, has a new release date, and we have info about returning cast members at this time.
News just broke that the new Batman release date has been changed from October 3, 2025 to October 2, 2026.
There are several confirmed returning cast members, and fans will be excited by these names.
Keep reading to see the confirmed returning stars so far…
