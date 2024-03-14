Tyler Cameron's Home Renovation Series Announced: 4 Bachelor Nation Stars Confirmed to Appear!

Tyler Cameron has a new home renovation series coming!

The 31-year-old The Bachelorette contestant will show off his skills in the Prime Video series Going Home with Tyler Cameron.

The series will follow Tyler‘s “dream of starting his own construction and home renovation company. After the sudden loss of his mother, Tyler moved back to his hometown, Jupiter, Florida, to reunite with his family and finally achieve his goal of launching his business, Image One. With the help of his team members, Tyler builds his company from the ground up, exceeding his clients’ expectations one home renovation at a time.

“Making this show over the past four years has been a labor of love and I am extremely thankful to my team and the teams at Amazon and High Noon for all their hard-work and time that went into creating it,” Tyler shared in a statement. “This show has everything from heart and grit to family, friends, and personal challenges, and I cannot wait to share my beautiful hometown and all my favorite people with everyone.”

Four Bachelor Nation stars are set to make appearances, and we have all the details on who is joining Tyler in Going Home with Tyler Cameron, including his home reno team!

Keep reading inside to find out who will appear on Tyler Cameron’s home renovation series…