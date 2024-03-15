Charlotte Le Bon Replaces Francesca Corney in 'The White Lotus' Season 3

The White Lotus season 3 has another casting update!

The Emmy-winning HBO series is currently filming its third run in Thailand. The new cast features Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and so many more!

On Friday (March 15), it was announced that Charlotte Le Bon was joining the cast in place of Francesca Corney.

According to Deadline, the show’s producers were searching for an actor who played older.

Details about the character have not been made public.

Charlotte, 37, is best known for her roles in the 2022 Hulu film Fresh and the 2016 movie The Promise. She also directed 2022′s Falcon Lake.

In February, it was confirmed that Julian Kostov was replacing Miloš Biković in The White Lotus season 3.

If you haven’t seen, Jennifer Coolidge addressed her future on The White Lotus, and teased the upcoming third season!