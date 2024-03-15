'Days of Our Lives' Star Greg Vaughan Hospitalized for 'Severe Altitude Sickness' While on Family Vacation

Greg Vaughan is on the mend after suffering a medical emergency.

On Thursday (March 14), the 50-year-old Days of Our Lives actor revealed that he was hospitalized after falling ill while he was in Colorado on a trip with his sons.

“Life is like a box of chocolates, ‘you never know whatcha gonna get!’ 😂 I’ve said more than a few times, I truly feel like I work & live in a Soap Opera! 🤪 this trip was nothing short of another great Vaughan adventure! 🤦🏻‍♂️” Greg started his post on Instagram along with a photo of him hooked up to an oxygen machine.

Keep reading to find out more…“Father & Sons Colorado Spring Break! Here it goes! I was feeling somewhat tired after 1day, experiencing shortness of breath climbing a few flights of stairs, wheezy, some congestion after some cold snowy conditions, and a headache developing,” Greg recalled. “I had hydratied [sic] all day, so into the night I drank a bottle of Pedialyte and NyQuil’d myself out to be ready to tackle BRECK w/the boys the next morning!”

Greg continued, “Unfortunately, it was a night of tossing, turning, no sleep, coughing, dry heaving & my head felt like it was in a walnut cracker! Disappointedly, morning arrived & I had to tell my boys, plus our friends who just arrived, I was staying home to rest & be my best for our final days to come! To which only got worse as the day went on! I was mentally spinning trying not to think of having another horrible night or losing another day w/ my boys … but I did.”

Once he realized he wasn’t getting better, Greg got himself checked out by doctors where he was diagnosed with “severe altitude sickness.”

“Two full days gone, enough was enough, I finally surrendered & went to urgent care and to my shock I learned that I was experiencing severe altitude sickness!” Greg wrote. “My Blood Oxygen was at 54% & my lungs were full of fluids! Blood oxygen, also known as oxygen saturation, represents the percentage of hemoglobin in your red blood cells that is carrying oxygen. Most people have an oxygen level of 95-100%….”

After resting and getting treated in the hospital, Greg was finally released.

“Well, 4hrs later, a couple of bags of IV & oxygen tank strapped to my face, I was told that I needed to immediately get off the mountain! 🤪However I couldn’t, we still had another day to go & wanting the boys to enjoy their last day on the hill tops!” Greg shared. “I opted to go home with an oxygen tank, a good laugh for everyone, and I know will follow, but my boys looked after their old man & fortunately they had friends on this trip!”

Greg concluded, “In all seriousness, no matter your age, and all the times I’ve ⛷️ & 🏂 in my lifetime, Colorado Rockies is no joke! As they say, ‘take a breathe and smell the roses!’ That is truly something we need to remember & appreciate!”

We’re glad to hear Greg is feeling better.

