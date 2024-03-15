'General Hospital' Spoilers: Here's Where Jason Has Been During Steve Burton's Absence

Steve Burton is back on General Hospital and we’ve finally learned where his character Jason Morgan has been all of these years.

The 53-year-old actor played Jason on the show from 1991 through 2012 and then again from 2017 until being let go from the show in 2021. Steve was fired from the ABC soap opera series for failing to comply with the vaccine policy that was set in place in late 2021 amid the return to work during the pandemic.

In an episode that aired this week, Jason dished the details on where he’s been. The last time we saw him, he was being held in an underground tunnel that collapsed and leaving everyone to assume that he died.

So, what actually happened?

Keep reading to find out more…

Clearly, Jason didn’t die when the tunnel collapsed and he says he wasn’t able to make his way to meet up with the others, but found a way to reach the beach. He came across some armed men who flew him out of Greece and held him prisoner in a room without windows.

Jason was given a job offer from someone who held leverage over him, but he wouldn’t reveal what led him to accept the job. As part of the job, he was tasked with taking out Sonny, but he made sure that he didn’t actually kill him.

While speaking with Michael, Jason said that his job isn’t yet done and he must finish it or else something bad would happen.

We later learned that the man giving orders to Jason is John “Jagger” Cates, who recently returned to the show with a new actor playing the role.

Learn all about the cast changes that have happened so far in 2024.