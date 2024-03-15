Maria Gabriela de Faria Seen in The Engineer Costume for First Time on Set of 'Superman'

We have the first photos of Maria Gabriela de Faria on set of SUPERMAN!

The 31-year-old actress was all smiles as she got hooked up to a harness while she prepared to film scenes for the new DC movie written and directed by James Gunn on Friday (March 15) in Atlanta, Georgia.

For her time on set, Maria – who is playing villain Angela Spica, aka The Engineer – was seen wearing a black leather costume.

Keep reading to find out more…It was announced back in November 2023 that Maria would be playing The Engineer in the highly-anticipated movie opposite David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

James recently shared the first photo of the cast, revealing that one of the actor’s had already made a big change to their appearance. Did you know that three Marvel actors will appear in the movie?!

SUPERMAN is expected to premiere in July 2025.

Click through the gallery for 10+ pictures of Maria Gabriela de Faria on set of SUPERMAN…