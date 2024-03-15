Michael Jackson's Son Prince Makes Very Rare Appearance on Set of Forthcoming Biopic

Michael Jackson‘s oldest child Prince made a rare but meaningful public appearance on Thursday (March 14).

The 27-year-old son of the King of Pop and brother to siblings Paris, 25, and Bigi (aka Blanket), 22, was spotted on the set of Michael – a forthcoming biopic about his dad.

Prince has already shown the movie – due out in 2025 and starring his cousin Jaafar as Michael – a lot of love.

Keep reading to find out more…

Back in February, he shared a first look at Jaafar in character as the iconic musician. He paid his cousin high praise, telling him that “watching you perform and work your butt off is the closest I’ll ever come to watching my dad in concert and it’s been a dream come true!”

Jaafar was also spotted on set, but it doesn’t look like he and Prince interacted this time.

Get a full synopsis of the movie!

Bigi also made a very rare outing this week. The brothers were last photographed together in August 2023 when they were out in Las Vegas honoring their late father on his 65th birthday.

Scroll through the new photos of Prince and Jaafar Jackson on the set of the Michael Jackson biopic in the gallery…