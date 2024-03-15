Tate McRae & The Kid LAROI Hold Hands After Dinner Date In Beverly Hills

Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI‘s romance is going strong!

The 20-year-old singers were seen holding hands while leaving a dinner date at E Baldi restaurant on Wednesday night (March 13) in Beverly Hills.

Tate looked chic in an oversized black blazer and black boots, while The Kid LAROI kept is casual in baggy jeans, a sweater, red hat and black Converse. They were also both seen using the same phone case, which is the “lip case” from Hailey Bieber‘s Rhode Skin brand.

Fans also took notice of the shirt that Tate was wearing under her blazer as a striped button up that she wore in a past Instagram post, which appears to be the same shirt The Kid LAROI was wearing before while two were reportedly on vacation together in Mexico at the beginning of this year.

That is when dating rumors surrounding the young singers first sparked!

A couple weeks after the vacation, Tate and The Kid LAROI were seen out to dinner at Giorgio Baldi.

They’ve also been spotted out at a Super Bowl party in Las Vegas and in Canada, where Tate was taking part in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game as a celebrity captain.

Tate is gearing up to head out on her Think Later World Tour, which begins April 17th in Dublin, Ireland, in support of her album of the same name.

