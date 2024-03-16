Brittany Cartwright Shares New Details on What Led to Separation from Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright is opening up about what caused her split from husband Jax Taylor.

Last month, Brittany, 35, announced that she and Jax, 44, had separated after nearly five years of marriage. The pair share son Cruz, who was born in April 2021.

While attending the premiere party for their new Bravo show The Valley on Thursday (March 14), Brittany shared new details on what caused the split.

Keep reading to find out more…“We’ve been together nine years, and people stop appreciating and take you for granted after some time — and that should never happen in a marriage,” Brittany told Page Six.

“So that’s what I’m trying to get back, and if it doesn’t come back, then we won’t get back together,” she added.

In the trailer for The Valley, Brittany says that she feels like Jax is no longer “attracted” to her and that they “don’t have sex ever.”

Also in her interview, Brittany admitted that the dry spell took a big toll on her self-esteem, but she’s learned how to rebuild her confidence.

“I think I just had to be like, ‘I’m hot as hell, and I’m not going to listen to this bulls–t anymore,’” Brittany said.

She then clarified that the lack of intimacy isn’t the only factor in their split.

“I asked him to do little things — four little things — and … go to therapy was one of them. He hasn’t done that yet,” Brittany explained. “So there’s little things that I’ve asked him to do. We’ll see if he does it all, but we’ll also see if it changes anything.”

She also noted that Jax has “been burned by therapists in the past, adding, “So he’s worried about that, and I understand that, for sure. But there’s certain things that we could work on together…I’m not saying I’m perfect by any means, but I had to step out and take care of myself and my son, obviously.”

When asked how Cruz is handling his parents’ separation, Brittany said, “He’s just fine. He’s so happy. I feel like whenever he’s with Mama, he’s so happy, whenever he’s with Daddy…he’s fine, he’s doing great.”

“That’s what matters more than anything else in the whole wide world is him, obviously,” Brittany added.

The Valley premieres on Bravo on Tuesday, March 19 at 9pm ET. Watch the trailer here!