Harry Potter's Miriam Margolyes Reveals Why She Turned Down Role in Marvel's 'Agatha' Series

Miriam Margolyes is opening up about turning down the chance to star in a Marvel project.

In her new autobiography Oh Miriam!, the 82-year-old actress – who played Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter movies – revealed that she passed on a role in the WandaVision spinoff series, Agatha.

Keep reading to find out more…“They contacted me and said, ‘we’re doing a story about witches’. I thought, ‘oh god, not witches again, because I’ve done that with Harry Potter,” Miriam wrote, according to News Corp Australia.

“I don’t like America and I didn’t want to be in Georgia for four months,” Miriam continued. “So I just said, ‘well, I want a million pounds’ [which would be about $1.2 million in U.S. dollars] and they said, ‘you can have half a million’, and I said, ‘no, I don’t want to do it’, so it just stopped. Really it’s a story about my own greed rather than anything else.”

Oh Miriam! will be released on September 12.