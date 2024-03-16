The 25 Best-Selling Albums by Women of All Time, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Sales

Women dominate the music industry!

Over the years, a handful of albums from iconic female superstars past and present have gone on to do more than just land on top of the Billboard charts or set certain sales records: they’ve become the best-selling albums among women of all time.

While some of the albums on this list are from recent years, most of the albums that have notched the most impressive sales figures date back to decades ago, and remain extremely influential in music to this day.

We’ve rounded up the best-selling albums among women of all time – in the world, not just one country – and put them in ranking according to sales.

Find out which albums by women are the best-selling of all time…