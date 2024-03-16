The Wealthiest Stars of 'The Bachelor,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Looking for love and fortune?

The Bachelor returned with Season 28 this year, starring Joey Graziadei.

The highly beloved ABC reality TV series has been entertaining audiences since its premiere in 2002 across an impressive 28 seasons and numerous spinoffs, including The Golden Bachelor.

Each season, one lucky bachelor gets to choose from a pool of romantic interests, gradually eliminating contestants until he finds the perfect match and proposes marriage. But that’s not all – some Bachelors have also made a fortune in their careers, boosting their net worth even higher.

Wondering about the wealthiest Bachelor stars? Check out our list of the top-ranked stars, based on estimated net worth, and discover who came out on top!

Find out who the richest Bachelor stars are, ranked from lowest to highest estimated net worth…