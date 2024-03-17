'Baddies Caribbean' - 10 'Baddies' Cast Members Returning for Season 5, 8 Joining, 4 Special Guests Revealed!

Baddies is officially back with Baddies Caribbean!

The Zeus Network series, which follows a group of women living together, organizing exclusive events, and dealing with the drama, is returning for a Season 5 later this year.

“The Baddies continue their worldwide takeover by heading to catch tans and waves as they turn up in the Caribbean!,” the network teased.

The full cast of the season was officially revealed by executive producer Natalie Nunn, and there are a bunch of Baddies stars returning, as well as some new casting thanks to the Baddies Caribbean Auditions special, which aired in March.

While there isn’t a premiere date set just yet, we already know who’s returning and joining.

