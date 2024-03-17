Top Stories
Sun, 17 March 2024 at 1:33 pm

Cardi B Reveals Fear of People's Opinions Kept Her Away From Public Eye in 2023

Cardi B Reveals Fear of People's Opinions Kept Her Away From Public Eye in 2023

Cardi B is opening up about mental health.

In a conversation with Speedy Morman, she opened up about criticism and shying away from the spotlight in 2023.

“I just feel like I lost myself like with everything like, you know like a lot of like music commenters and everything and a lot of people just be like, you know, ‘She’s afraid to drop an album, she’s afraid to drop music,’ she admitted.

“Like last year, I barely dropped music. It’s just like I was just afraid to do everything.”

“I was afraid to go live, I was afraid to post a picture, I was afraid to go to the club, and then the next day seeing people, what they going to say about me, and everything. I was afraid to do everything,” she continued.

Cardi also stated that she has never taken a break from the internet, ever since blowing up as a social media star before her rap career took off in 2015.

“I love talking about politics and everything. I don’t even want to talk about it anymore because I’m just so afraid of just getting dragged every single f-cking day like I’m tired,” she admitted.

“I did do a thing for Ice Spice, but I just did not like how it sound,” she said of “Munch.” “I love the record, I did not like how I sound. You know it being on a drill beat, it’s not as easy as it look. … I was like, ‘They’re gonna drag me and they’re going to drag the song bad.’”

Cardi is among several stars who first made it big on reality TV.
