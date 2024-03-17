Daniel Bruhl Transforms Into Young Karl Lagerfeld In First Look at Hulu Series 'Becoming Karl Lagerfeld'

Daniel Brühl is starring in a first look at the upcoming Hulu series Becoming Karl Lagerfeld!

The 45-year-old actor is portraying the late designer Karl Lagerfeld in the series, which is adapted from the book “Kaiser Karl” by Raphaëlle Bacqué.

A first look teaser trailer and stills have just been released by Hulu, along with the premiere date!

Here’s a synopsis: In 1972, Karl Lagerfeld (Brühl) is 38 and not yet wearing his iconic hairstyle. He is a ready-to-wear designer, unknown to the general public. While he meets and falls in love with the sultry Jacques de Bascher (Théodore Pellerin), an ambitious and troubling young dandy, the most mysterious of fashion designers dares to take on his friend (and rival) Yves Saint Laurent (Arnaud Valois), a genius of haute couture backed by the redoubtable businessman Pierre Bergé (Alex Lutz).

The series “plunges us into the heart of the 70s, in Paris, Monaco and Rome, to follow the formidable blossoming of this complex and iconic personality of Parisian couture, already driven by the ambition to become the Emperor of fashion. Between glamour and clashes of egos, grandiose parties and destructive passions, discover the story of Karl before Lagerfeld.”

Also in the cast are Agnès Jaoui as Gabrielle Aghion, the founder of the Chloé fashion house who made a major contribution to his fame.

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld will premiere all six episodes on Friday, June 7th on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ internationally.

Check out the teaser now…

