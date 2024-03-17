Kate Middleton Misses St. Patrick's Day Parade Amid Surgery Recovery & Speculation About Her Whereabouts

Kate Middleton is still missing.

The 42-year-old Princess of Wales continued her planned recovery from abdominal surgery, missing out on the Irish Guards’ traditional St. Patrick’s Day parade.

While the palace had already confirmed that Kate would be recovering from the surgery for weeks, speculation has grown rampant about her whereabouts ever since a family photo featuring her and Prince William‘s children was posted to the couple’s official Instagram account. The photo was later rejected by news agencies due to manipulation. Read the full timeline of events here.

The controversy has prompted many to express concern over Kate‘s whereabouts, as the she stepped back from royal duties after having abdominal surgery in January.

Princess Kate attended the celebrations last year for the first time since being named the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards. She previously attended with husband Prince William, who held the position before her.

A source told People ahead of the event that they were planning to give Kate three cheers at the end of their parade at Mons Barracks in Hampshire.

Her traditional role of handing out shamrock sprigs for the guards to pin on their uniforms will be carried out this year by Lady Ghika, wife of the Regimental Lieutenant Colonel, Major General Sir Christopher Ghika. The Regimental Lieutenant Colonel, Major General Sir Christopher Ghika, will take the salute.

She also usually greets the Irish wolfhound Turlough Mor, who is known as Seamus, toasting with a pint of Guinness (or water when she was pregnant) and as Colonel, receiving the royal salute.

“Happy St Patrick’s Day! Here’s a sneak peak of the @irishguards rehearsing for their annual parade. Sláinte to all those celebrating today! 🇮🇪,” the duo captioned their post for the event on Instagram over the weekend.

