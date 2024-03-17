The 10 Lowest Rated Marvel Movies of All Time, Ranked

Not every Marvel movie is a hit.

Critics and audiences generally agree: while the multi-billion dollar superhero-filled franchise has had tons of great films along the way, there are also some lesser loved titles in the catalog as well.

Over the years, some Marvel movies have received substantially more criticism than others, which is reflected not only in the reviews, but sometimes in the box office numbers as well.

We’ve rounded up the Marvel movies that have gotten the least amount of praise from critics based on the aggregated reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, and ranked from the least to most panned. Did your favorite Marvel film make the list?

