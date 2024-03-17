Zendaya & Tom Holland Step Out for Tennis Date at BNP Paribas Open Final (Video)

Zendaya and Tom Holland are stepping out to watch some tennis together!

The couple was spotted arriving at the BNP Paribas Open women’s final between Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari on Sunday (March 17) in Indian Wells, Calif.

Keep reading to find out more…

In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Zendaya and Tom can be seen smiling and walking side-by-side.

If you didn’t know, Zendaya is currently gracing the big screen in Dune: Part Two! The film is about to cross $500 million at the global box office.

The actress’s next movie Challengers is set to open in theaters on April 26. Watch the trailer here.

If you missed it, Zendaya opened up about what it was like wearing her Dune: Part Two costume!

See the video of Zendaya and Tom Holland arriving at the BNP Paribas Open final…