Keltie Knight Is Having a Hysterectomy, Reveals Blood Disorder

Keltie Knight is opening up about having a hysterectomy.

The 42-year-old Emmy Award-winning TV personality, podcast host, author and former dancer shared a candid post for E! News detailing the procedure.

“I’m having a hysterectomy! I’ve been silently suffering for most of the last decade, and, like most women, I made up my mind that the debilitating health issues I have been dealing with daily were somehow all my fault. I told myself I would feel better if I ate more salads, had a better work-life balance or spent less time on my computer and more time meditating,” she began.

“I have a very stubborn type of blood disorder called microcytic anemia. Typically, healthy ferritin levels are around 120 to 200. Mine is at five. In basic terms, I have smaller and less blood cells than a normal person, which means my body carries less oxygen to my tissues and it messes up everything. I’ve tried eastern and western medicine, acupuncture, iron infusions, hormone replacement and the help of a nutritionist. The last resort is removing my uterus so that I can keep as much of my precious healthy, oxygen rich blood as possible,” she continued.

“To be honest, most days I can barely function, and I’ve gotten really good at hiding how I feel. A lot of the quirky personality characterizations I’m known for are traits I made up to cover my symptoms, which include an exhaustion that no amount of sleep can help. (I currently sleep 13 to 16 hours a day!) I started joking about not wanting to leave my house or not liking people. But the truth is I love my people. I can’t wait to be out on a dance floor with my friends or at a concert with my husband Chris Knight like we used to.”

“My LADYGANG cohosts Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek call my inability to focus on anything ‘skimming.’ Plus, I’m dizzy almost 24/7 and I feel like I’m floating above my body in a confused state, desperately trying to stay present. And, because my whole body aches constantly, I tell people I have former dancer arthritis. But, when I did a bone scan, I literally didn’t have a single instance of that. Now, I look forward to the day my body doesn’t throb, my head doesn’t ache from the moment I wake up until the moment I go to sleep,” Keltie wrote.

“Living with a chronic disease silently takes over your entire life. There is guilt of not being a good wife or a good friend and the shame of never getting better leads to deep depression. It’s hard to keep fighting for yourself. Until now.”

"Thank you in advance for all your support and I hope going public with this will inspire all women to get to the very bottom of why you don't feel right. It's not because you ate that Snickers, I promise. Love, Your favorite childless wonder," she concluded.

