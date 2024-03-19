Brittany Cartwright Reveals If Jax Taylor Cheated on Her, Causing Their Separation

Brittany Cartwright is revealing if cheating was a factor in her split from her husband Jax Taylor.

The 44-year-old reality star and Brittany, 35, announced their separation in late February 2024 after 5 years of marriage.

Brittany told E! News, “Jax did not cheat on me, but we got into a very bad fight and I decided to pack up my stuff and I’ve been staying in an Airbnb since January 24.”

She added, “The truth is is that we have just been fighting and not on the same page for a while now and it was just becoming a negative space in our own house. I just don’t want that for our son. I don’t want him growing up thinking it’s normal to live like that.”

“The only reason that I felt like I had to announce was because the Instagram sleuths literally realized that I was staying at a different house and rumors started spinning going crazy everywhere,” she shared.

Jax added, “I gotta do what’s best for my son. He’s number one and we both agree on that. It’s about knowing he’s got two loving parents that love him to death and he’s gonna have the best life possible, whether we are together or not.”

Jax added, “I don’t really have much fight left in me. We’re separated, we’re trying to work it out.”

In 2017, Brittany and Jax split up after he revealed he cheated with Vanderpump Rules castmate Faith Stowers. They got back together a few months later.

The Valley, their new show, premieres tonight on Bravo.