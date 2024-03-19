Top Stories
TMZ Producer Admits Skepticism with Kate Middleton Video, Reacts to Theories That Video Is Fake

'American Idol' Contestant Alyssa Raghu Slams Producers for Pitting Her Against Best Friend Julia Davo, Claims Audition Was Heavily Edited

Konstantin Koltsov's Cause of Death Released, Tennis Pro Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Was Only 42

Joe Jonas' Rep Responds to Sophie Turner's Request to Reactivate Divorce Case

Dan Schneider Gives First Interview After 'Quiet On Set,' Addresses Inappropriate Jokes, Massages & More

Dan Schneider Gives First Interview After 'Quiet On Set,' Addresses Inappropriate Jokes, Massages & More

Dan Schneider is addressing the allegations in the docu-series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV in his first interview since all of the episodes were released.

The former Nickelodeon producer, writer and creator of several shows opened up about the alleged toxic workplace environments he created on his shows over the years.

The interview was conducted by BooG!e, who played T-Bo on iCarly, one of the many Nickelodeon shows Dan created.

In the interview, Dan shared his thoughts and reacted to the claims in the docu-series, addressing the inappropraite jokes in writers rooms, asking people on set to give him massages, and reacted to Drake Bell‘s confession that he was the one who was sexually assaulted by dialogue coach Brian Peck.

Keep reading to find out what Dan Schneider said…

