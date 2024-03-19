Top Stories
Tue, 19 March 2024 at 3:46 pm

Eiza Gonzalez Dating History: Full List of Ex Boyfriends & Rumored Flings Revealed

Eiza Gonzalez Dating History: Full List of Ex Boyfriends & Rumored Flings Revealed

Eiza Gonzalez‘s star has been on the rise for years and she’s about to appear in one of the biggest new TV shows of 2024.

The 34-year-old actress leads the cast of the new Netflix series 3 Body Problem, which debuts on the streamer this week.

With Eiza popping on more TV screens lately, fans are likely going to want to know more about her personal life, so let’s fill you in.

Eiza has had a number of high-profile relationships over the years, but she just said in a new interview that she’s on a break from dating.

Want to know who Eiza has dated in the past?

Browse through the slideshow to see her full list of ex boyfriends…

