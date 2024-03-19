Eiza Gonzalez Says She's Single, Explains Why She's Not Dating Right Now

Eiza Gonzalez is opening up about her dating life and why she’s choosing to stay single right now.

The 34-year-old actress has dated several famous actors throughout her Hollywood career and she’s also talking about the issues of dating within the industry.

“I’ve sort of given up,” she told InStyle Now about dating. “I’m not looking anymore.”

She continued, “I am telling you: When I’m in love, I fall in love so deep and it takes me so much to get over. And the older I get, it’s harder for me because I don’t play around. I go in and I give it all. I am not going to half-ass anything.”

On dating within the industry, Eiza says that an actor in his prime is “never going to take a back step for me. I’m going to have to follow them, and they’re sort of dictating the rhythm. You have kids…and this actor is getting paid $20 million, and you get $2 million. He’s going to be like, ‘Well, you can go do that movie.’”

Eiza also says she will only date men who have been to therapy.

“Everyone needs therapy,” she said. “Therapy is the most normal [thing]! The concept of this prefixed negative idea about therapy is nuts to me. I think therapy is just the healthiest thing anyone could do.”

“But I definitely have a list of non-negotiables,” she said. “If you’ve not gone to therapy. I’m not dating you.”

