TMZ Producer Admits Skepticism with Kate Middleton Video, Reacts to Theories That Video Is Fake

'American Idol' Contestant Alyssa Raghu Slams Producers for Pitting Her Against Best Friend Julia Davo, Claims Audition Was Heavily Edited

Konstantin Koltsov's Cause of Death Released, Tennis Pro Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Was Only 42

Joe Jonas' Rep Responds to Sophie Turner's Request to Reactivate Divorce Case

Tue, 19 March 2024 at 9:15 pm

John Mayer Dating History - Full List of Famous Ex-Girlfriends Revealed!

We’re taking a look back at John Mayer‘s love life!

Over the years, the 46-year-old “Free Fallin’” singer has been in some very profiled relationships with fellow singers, models, and actresses.

We’re now taking a look back John‘s dating history and we bet there are some stars on there that you didn’t know he dated!

And if you missed it, John recently opened about the possibility of getting married one day.

Click through the slideshow to see all of the famous women John Mayer has dated over the years…

