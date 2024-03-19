Jonathan Majors Accused of Assault & Defamation in New Lawsuit Filed by Ex-Girlfriend Grace Jabbari

Jonathan Majors has been hit with a new lawsuit from ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

This past December, the 34-year-old Ant-Man actor was found guilty of third degree assault and guilty of harassment in a case brought against him by Grace after was arrested for a domestic dispute in March 2023.

On Tuesday (March 19), Grace filed a new lawsuit against Jonathan accusing him of ssault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution and defamation from incidents dating between 2021 and 2023.

Keep reading to find out more…The defamation allegation comes from Jonathan‘s Good Morning America interview following his conviction in January when he said he “never laid [his] hands on a woman,” according to the court documents obtained by Variety.

In the December trial, Jonathan‘s attorney repeatedly accused Grace of lying about the injuries she sustained from the March 2023 incident.

Also in her lawsuit, Grace alleged that she was subjected to physical and emotional abuse along with controlling behavior while they were dating, and claimed that Jonathan would threaten to harm himself if she ended their relationship.

In one alleged incident that took place in Los Angeles in 2022, Grace‘s lawsuit claims, “Majors became angry with Grace. She became afraid and instinctively tried to calm him down. Majors began shouting in Grace’s face and grabbed both her arms, pinning them to her body. He then shoved her into the shower door, causing the shower door to open. He then threw her body into the shower wall, causing her head to hit the wall. When Grace tried to escape, things escalated. In an effort to stop the abuse, Grace informed Majors that she was going to have to inform his team of what he had done to her, at which point, Majors began throwing candles and other objects in a frenzied state, denting the wall and leaving glass shattered on the floor.”

In another incident that allegedly took place in London 2022, the lawsuit claims “Majors pushed Grace so hard that it bruised her backside. When Grace got up, she attempted to leave the house. Majors picked Grace up in the air and threw her against the hood of her car. Grace began shouting for help. Majors then forcefully grabbed Grace, placing her in a headlock and put his hand over her mouth to prevent someone from hearing her cries for help. He brought Grace back into their house and held his hands around her neck, stating that he wanted to kill her, and that he was going to kill her. Majors then started hitting Grace’s head against the marble floor while strangling her until she felt she could no longer breathe.”

The lawsuit also included text messages between the Grace and Jonathan in which he dissuaded her from seeking medical help and threatened to kill himself.

Following his December 2023 conviction, Jonathan is still awaiting sentencing, which has now been set for April 8th. Potential outcomes range from probation to a year in jail for a first time offender in a misdemeanor case.