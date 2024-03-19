Lady Gaga Sets Las Vegas Return with Limited 8-Show Run of Jazz & Piano Concert

Lady Gaga is returning to Las Vegas for more shows as part of her Jazz & Piano residency at Park MGM’s Dolby Live!

The Grammy and Oscar-winning entertainer just announced that she has eight more shows coming this summer and tickets are going on sale very soon.

In the Jazz & Piano show, Gaga covers songs from the American songbook like “New York, New York,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” and “Luck Be a Lady.” She also does jazz renditions of her famous songs like “Born This Way” and “Poker Face.”

Gaga debuted the Jazz & Piano show in January 2019 and she was performing the concert in rotation with her Enigma pop show. While she has continued performing Jazz & Piano over the years, Enigma hasn’t been performed since December 2019.

The 2024 shows will be performed on June 19, June 20, June 27, June 29, June 30, July 3, July 5, and July 6.

Pre-sales begin on March 20 and the general on-sale begins March 23.

