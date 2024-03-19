Romeo Beckham & Mia Regan Spotted Together Again Amid Possible Reconciliation

It looks like Romeo Beckham and his ex-girlfriend Mia Regan have rekindled their relationship.

The 21-year-old soccer player and the 21-year-old model were just spotted together again for the second time in a week.

Romeo was seen helping Mia into their car after a date night at Chiltern Firehouse on Monday (March 18) in London, England. They spent about two hours at the celeb hotspot before taking an Uber home.

Romeo and Mia previously announced in late February that they had split up after five years of dating.

The couple first began dating in 2019 when they were 16. They made their first public appearance together in 2021 and collaborated on a capsule collection with his mom Victoria Beckham in 2022. At the end of 2023, Romeo got a tattoo in Mia‘s honor.

They were seen holding hands just last week.