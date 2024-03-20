Aryna Sabalenka Breaks Silence on Konstantin Koltsov's Death, Reveals They Were No Longer Dating

Aryna Sabalenka is speaking out following the shocking death of former NHL player Konstantin Koltsov.

The 25-year-old tennis player released a statement on her Instagram account on Wednesday (March 20), two days after Konstantin tragically passed away.

While it has been reported up until now that Aryna and Konstantin were a couple at the time of his death, she just revealed that they had separated.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Konstantin‘s death is an unthinkable tragedy, and while we were no longer together, my heart is broken. Please respect my privacy and his family’s privacy during this difficult time,” she wrote in a statement on her Instagram Stories.

Aryna‘s statement comes as she has been spotted on the tennis court preparing for her upcoming match at the Miami Open this Friday.

Konstantin died at the age of 42 on Monday and his cause of death has been released.