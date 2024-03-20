'Downton Abbey' Actress Confirms New Movie In the Works, Will Be 'Final Film'

A third Downton Abbey movie is reportedly happening!

There have been rumors that another film was in the works, and Imelda Staunton, who has played Maud Bagshaw in the first two movies, confirmed in a new interview.

Keep reading to find out what she revealed…

“There will be the final film – there you go,” Imelda told BBC Radio 2′s Zoe Ball, via Deadline.

After Zoe joked that she hoped Imelda wouldn’t get in trouble for the reveal, the actress stated, “I don’t care.”

A recent report suggests that filming will begin this summer at Highclere Castle in Hampshire, England, where the show has taken place all these years.

There’s also another report that claims Paul Giamatti will reprise his one episode role of Harold Levinson in the third movie.

None of these reports have been confirmed by Focus Features, who produces the films, at the time of this post.

Stay tuned for more, official news on a third Downton Abbey movie!