Drake Bell Says 1 'Drake & Josh' Costar Reached Out Privately, Another Offered Public Support Following Revelation He was Molested as Teen Actor

Drake Bell is getting support from his former castmates after speaking out publicly for the first time about being molested while he was working as a teen actor.

The now 37-year-old Drake & Josh actor spoke about his experience with dialogue coach Brian Peck in the new ID docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

In 2004, Brian pled no contest to a charge of oral copulation with a minor under 16 as well as a charge of performing a lewd act with a 14- or 15-year-old. At the time, it was not revealed that Drake was the teen involved in the charges.

Since speaking out in the documentary, Drake has revealed that one former Drake & Josh costar reached out to him behind the scenes. Another issued a public statement.

In a video on TikTok, Drake explained that he had been in touch with Josh Peck privately. The revelation came amid a backlash against the actor as fans demanded that he speak on the subject.

“I just want to clear something up. I’ve noticed a lot of comments on some of Josh’s TikToks and some of his posts,” Drake said in the clip. “I just want to let you guys know that this is really… you know, processing this and going through this is a really emotional time, and a lot of it is very, very difficult. So not everything is put out to the public.”

He explained, “But I just want you guys to know that he has reached out to me, and it’s been very sensitive. But he has reached out to talk with me and help me work through this. And has been really, really great. So just wanted to let you guys know that and to take it a little easy on him.”

Drake‘s costar and onscreen mom Nancy Sullivan took to Instagram to issue a public statement.

“They weren’t my real kids, but I’ll always love them. It broke my heart into a million pieces to hear just how much Drake was holding inside while we were working together. I was both devastated and proud seeing the man he’s grown into sit down on camera and bravely tell his truth,” she wrote. “Past abuse doesn’t define us, and it has no right to rule our lives, I know that putting this burden down will free him in so many ways. I hope memories of the joy he had on our shows will someday greatly overshadow the pain. Sending love to Drake for a deep healing and for a rich and beautiful life ahead.”

