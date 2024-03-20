Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears Gray Bra with Super Short Silver Skirt During WeHo Outing
Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are stepping out for the day.
The 46-year-old “Flashing Lights” rapper and his 29-year-old wife made their way out of Melrose tanning salon after an appointment on Tuesday (March 19) in West Hollywood, Calif.
For their outing, Kanye wore an all-black outfit while Bianca showed off some major skin in a gray bra paired with a super short silver skirt.
Earlier that day, the married couple was seen leaving a business meeting.
Last week, Bianca was photographed standing next to Kanye‘s ex-wife Kim Kardashian as they attended his Vultures 2 listening party in San Francisco.
