Kathy Griffin Can't Find Her Estranged Husband, Hires PI to Try & Serve Divorce Papers

Kathy Griffin is reportedly unable to locate her estranged husband Randy Bick.

The 63-year-old comedian filed for divorce from the marketer back in December 2023 after nearly four years of marriage.

However, according to a new report, his whereabouts are still unknown after leaving their shared home.

People reports that Randy has “not been in contact with her” or shared where he’s staying.

The site also reports that Kathy has hired a private investigator to aid in her efforts to locate him, but that has also been unsuccessful, according to court documents.

“[Griffin] will make further attempts to locate [Bick] and will now take steps to enter his default,” the docs state.

Entering a default would mean that the court would decide the case without his input.

Kathy and Randy did have a prenuptial agreement, and in filing for divorce, she asked that the prenup be enforced.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Kathy was leaning on this longtime friend for support amid the separation and divorce.