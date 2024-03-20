Kris Jenner's Niece Natalie Zettel Mourns Late Mother, Shares Tribute Post After Unexpected Death

Kris Jenner‘s niece Natalie Zettel is speaking out following the unexpected death of her mother Karen Houghton.

The Kardashians star’s late sister passed away on Monday (March 18), reportedly from natural causes, though an official cause of death is yet to be revealed.

The next day, Natalie took to her Instagram to pay tribute to her mother, sharing a sweet, emotional post, along with photos of Karen throughout her life.

“Dear Mommy, I can’t believe your gone. This doesn’t even feel real. I keep hoping that I will get to hug you or kiss you or hear your voice one last time. You were my best friend, my everything. The best mother a daughter could ever ask for and I’m so grateful to have had a mother like you,” Natalie wrote.

“You were the most kind, sweet, loving, giving, and caring soul. You had the biggest heart. And I don’t know how to go on without you,” she continued. “It all happened so quick & I wasn’t ready for you to go. An angel 👼 was sent to heaven on March 18th, 2024. I love you mommy and you will forever be missed. 😔💔”

Our continued thoughts go out to Kris, Natalie and their loved ones during this difficult time.