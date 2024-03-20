Lukas Gage Publicly Apologizes to 2 Celebrities Following His Divorce From Chris Appleton

Lukas Gage is publicly issuing apologies to two celebrities after the end of his marriage to Chris Appleton.

If you were unaware, the 28-year-old Road House actor married the celebrity hairstylist in April 2023, two months after they went public with their relationship. Six months after tying the knot, they separated in November 2023.

While on Watch What Happens Live!, Lukas opened up about their time together and spoke about two celebrities involved in their big day.

Keep reading to find out more…

The celebrities in question were Shania Twain, who serenaded the newlyweds, and Kim Kardashian, who married them.

“I want to apologize to Shania Twain for wasting her time. I mean, we’re still holding on, you’re still the one, after like 3 weeks?! That was unhinged. That was the biggest waste of her time.”

He continued, saying, “But I love you Shania; I’m really sorry about that.”

Lukas said that Kim was “great” and “really sweet to fly us all out and take care of us and pay for for everything.”

“Sorry to Kim and Shania. So sorry,” he concluded.

The actor also addressed a major rumor about their split.