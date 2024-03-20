Megan Thee Stallion Announces 'Hot Girl Summer World Tour' - Dates & Cities Revealed!

Megan Thee Stallion has just revealed she’s going on tour this summer!

The 29-year-old “Hiss” rapper announced her 2024 Hot Girl Summer World Tour, which marks her first headlining arena tour across the world.

Megan will be joined by GloRilla as support for the North American leg of the upcoming tour.

“THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR IS HERE and I’m bringing my girl GLORILLA WITH ME 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥General Public tickets go on sale this Friday, March 22 at 10am your local time. Get ready hotties it’s about to be a timeeee 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Can’t wait to see y’all! ☀️” Megan shared on Instagram.

Find out all of the tour dates and cities inside…

The tour kicks off May 14th in Minneapolis, with stops in Chicago, New York City, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and of course Megan’s hometown of Houston. She will also head overseas with shows in London, Amsterdam, Dublin and more!

Citi presale begins TODAY (March 20) with general onsale starting THIS Friday (March 22) at 10am local time at store.megantheestallion.com.

Check out the full list of Hot Girl Summer World Tour dates below…

May 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^

May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center^

May 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena^

May 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^

May 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

May 24 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley Festival

May 26 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival

May 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena^

May 30 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum^

Jun 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^

Jun 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena^

June 6 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Jun 8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena^

Jun 10 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center^

Jun 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^

Jun 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^

Jun 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^

Jun 16 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Jun 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^

Jun 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center^

Jun 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena^

Jun 22 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena^

Jul 4 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Jul 5 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Jul 7 – Paris, FR – Zenith

Jul 10 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Jul 11 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Jul 14 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Jul 16 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Jul 17 – London, UK – The O2

Jul 27 – Washington DC – Broccoli City Festival

^With Support From GloRilla