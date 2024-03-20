Millie Bobby Brown Admits She Leaves Reviews Anonymously, Jokingly Calls Herself a 'Karen'

Millie Bobby Brown is providing her honest opinion – anonymously, that is.

The 20-year-old Stranger Things star made an appearance on Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware, where they discussed favorite foods and various experiences while dining.

During the conversation, the trio also discussed leaving reviews.

Jessie and Lennie said that they did not, and asked Millie if she did.

“Yeah,” she said, adding she does it under a “fake name.”

“Because I think it’s important, you know? Here’s the thing — my whole life is people criticizing me. So, I’m gonna give it back to you sometimes,” she said.

She then discussed a time when she and her fiancé Jake Bongiovi were staying at a hotel and an employee became persistent about collecting the payment before their trip was over.

“It was just like, ‘I really think that you should encourage guests to complete transaction of payment at the end of their stay,” she said of he review.

She also told them of a time when she was shopping in a store and an older woman mistook her for someone who worked there and asked for assistance in finding socks. She found someone who did, but they were “so unhelpful.”

“And I was just like, ‘Please? This isn’t even for me.’ So, I left a review,” she said.

“Millie, are you a Karen?” Jessie asked while laughing.

“Okay, I’m a Karen. I do think it’s important to know where you went wrong, and [there’s] always room for improvement,” Millie agreed.

