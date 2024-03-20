Steve Burton Addresses 'General Hospital' Rumors, Reveals How Long His Contract Is For

Steve Burton is back on General Hospital after a long absence and he’s responding to rumors that his stay is going to be a brief one.

The 53-year-old actor played Jason Morgan on the show from 1991 through 2012 and then again from 2017 until being let go from the show in 2021.

Steve was fired from the ABC soap opera series for failing to comply with the vaccine policy that was set in place in late 2021 amid the return to work during the pandemic. General Hospital just broke him back though and we learned in a recent episode where Jason has been all these years.

In the latest episode of his Daily Drama podcast, Steve responded to fan rumors that he’s leaving the show soon.

Keep reading to find out more…

“They said that I only signed a three-month contract, and then I’m dying,” Steve said. “Hey, guess what? It’s a two-year contract, and I’m not dying!”

Steve says there are some great storylines coming up for his character Jason.

“Next week, there’s a lot of good scenes!” he said.

Read all about the recent changes to the General Hospital cast.